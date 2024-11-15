Head to Head Contrast: AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) versus COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP)

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) and COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

AGNC Investment has a beta of 1.47, meaning that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, COPT Defense Properties has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

AGNC Investment pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 15.1%. COPT Defense Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. AGNC Investment pays out 100.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. COPT Defense Properties pays out 96.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

38.3% of AGNC Investment shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of AGNC Investment shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of COPT Defense Properties shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares AGNC Investment and COPT Defense Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AGNC Investment 42.19% 23.41% 2.14% COPT Defense Properties 18.34% 8.99% 3.25%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AGNC Investment and COPT Defense Properties”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AGNC Investment $2.04 billion 4.13 $155.00 million $1.44 6.60 COPT Defense Properties $749.56 million 4.52 -$73.47 million $1.22 24.63

AGNC Investment has higher revenue and earnings than COPT Defense Properties. AGNC Investment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than COPT Defense Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for AGNC Investment and COPT Defense Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AGNC Investment 0 4 7 0 2.64 COPT Defense Properties 0 3 4 0 2.57

AGNC Investment presently has a consensus target price of $10.33, indicating a potential upside of 8.66%. COPT Defense Properties has a consensus target price of $30.86, indicating a potential upside of 2.69%. Given AGNC Investment’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe AGNC Investment is more favorable than COPT Defense Properties.

Summary

AGNC Investment beats COPT Defense Properties on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs). Its agency securities include agency residential mortgage-backed securities (Agency RMBS) and to-be-announced forward contracts (TBAs). Its Non-Agency Securities include credit risk transfer securities (CRT), non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (Non-Agency RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS).

About COPT Defense Properties

COPT Defense, an S&P MidCap 400 Company, is a self-managed REIT focused on owning, operating and developing properties in locations proximate to, or sometimes containing, key U.S. Government (USG) defense installations and missions (referred to as its Defense/IT Portfolio). The Company's tenants include the USG and their defense contractors, who are primarily engaged in priority national security activities, and who generally require mission-critical and high security property enhancements. As of December 31, 2023, the Company's Defense/IT Portfolio of 190 properties, including 24 owned through unconsolidated joint ventures, encompassed 21.7 million square feet and was 97.2% leased.

