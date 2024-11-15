Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Shares Purchased by Entropy Technologies LP

Entropy Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) by 20.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,424 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Huntsman during the third quarter worth about $257,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Huntsman by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 90,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 16,951 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in Huntsman in the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Huntsman by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,342,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,488,000 after purchasing an additional 124,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Huntsman in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,019,000. 84.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Mary C. Beckerle sold 20,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total value of $432,705.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Huntsman stock opened at $19.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.94 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Huntsman Co. has a 52-week low of $19.14 and a 52-week high of $27.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.88.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Huntsman had a negative return on equity of 0.03% and a negative net margin of 1.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -144.93%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HUN. UBS Group dropped their price target on Huntsman from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Huntsman from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Huntsman from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Huntsman from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.75.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.

