Insider Buying: Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) Director Buys 420,819 Shares of Stock

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) Director Thrive Partners Vii Growth Gp, acquired 420,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.68 per share, for a total transaction of $5,756,803.92. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,452,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,584,468.08. The trade was a 8.36 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

OSCR opened at $15.45 on Friday. Oscar Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.93 and a 52-week high of $23.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.30. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -251.12, a P/E/G ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Oscar Health had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 2.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Oscar Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $787,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Oscar Health by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,046,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,368,000 after buying an additional 507,009 shares during the period. FCG Investment Co acquired a new position in Oscar Health in the 3rd quarter worth $986,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Oscar Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $653,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of Oscar Health by 73,185.7% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 51,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 51,230 shares during the last quarter. 75.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on OSCR shares. Bank of America downgraded Oscar Health from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Oscar Health in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.93.

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.

