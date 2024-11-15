Intelligent Monitoring Group Limited (ASX:IMB) Insider Sells A$7,500,000.00 in Stock

Intelligent Monitoring Group Limited (ASX:IMB – Get Free Report) insider Peter Kennan sold 15,625,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.48 ($0.32), for a total value of A$7,500,000.00 ($4,934,210.53).

Intelligent Monitoring Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 323.74.

Intelligent Monitoring Group Company Profile

Intelligent Monitoring Group Limited provides security, monitoring, and risk management services for business and individual use in Australia. It also offers high net worth family security solutions, including the development of personal and family safety procedures, ongoing review and assessment to the penetrability of existing residences, evacuation and emergency planning, residential and commercial security systems, phone based duress and location services, customized electronic dashboards, personal safety and travel awareness training services, incident management and response services, close personal protection/personal security drivers, and supplier selection and vetting services.

