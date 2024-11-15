Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP) Short Interest Up 30.1% in October

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 142,800 shares, an increase of 30.1% from the October 15th total of 109,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 292,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Sterling Financial Group Inc. now owns 785,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,992,000 after acquiring an additional 7,031 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 251,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,760,000 after purchasing an additional 54,494 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 35,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BCS Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 25,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 2,388 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ BSJP opened at $23.16 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.52 and a fifty-two week high of $23.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.04.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.48%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 21st.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

