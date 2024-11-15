IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Receives $93.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $93.50.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IPGP shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $127.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in IPG Photonics by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 671,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,871,000 after buying an additional 181,844 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc purchased a new stake in IPG Photonics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,929,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in IPG Photonics by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 996,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,054,000 after buying an additional 125,958 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in IPG Photonics by 602.2% during the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 87,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,974,000 after buying an additional 75,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in IPG Photonics by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 303,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,580,000 after buying an additional 63,369 shares in the last quarter. 93.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IPG Photonics stock opened at $75.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.63 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.49 and its 200 day moving average is $78.95. IPG Photonics has a 1 year low of $61.86 and a 1 year high of $111.11.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $233.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.89 million. IPG Photonics had a negative net margin of 14.20% and a positive return on equity of 4.32%. IPG Photonics’s revenue was down 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that IPG Photonics will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. Its laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

