iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) Shares Purchased by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Free Report) by 21.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,061 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WestEnd Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Centennial Bank AR acquired a new stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. 76.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ IGIB opened at $51.86 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.19. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.05 and a 52 week high of $54.10.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.1939 dividend. This represents a $2.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. This is a positive change from iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st.

The iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (5-10 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate debt with maturities between 5-10 years. IGIB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

