iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Stock Position Decreased by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 37.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 685 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1,229.2% in the third quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. Syntrinsic LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $43,000.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock opened at $94.94 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $72.40 and a 1 year high of $97.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.00. The company has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.