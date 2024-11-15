James C. Smith Sells 17,533 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Stock

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) Director James C. Smith sold 17,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $547.09, for a total value of $9,592,128.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 532,294 shares in the company, valued at $291,212,724.46. This represents a 3.19 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE IT opened at $537.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.39 billion, a PE ratio of 39.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.32. Gartner, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $411.15 and a fifty-two week high of $559.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $517.54 and a 200-day moving average of $476.98.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 118.27% and a net margin of 17.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Gartner from $529.00 to $531.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays raised their target price on Gartner from $470.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Bank of America raised their target price on Gartner from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Gartner from $490.00 to $528.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Gartner from $565.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $539.25.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IT. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Gartner by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,549 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gartner in the first quarter worth approximately $715,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Gartner in the first quarter worth approximately $147,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 8.0% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 11.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,063 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,987,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

