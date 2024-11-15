John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Stake Increased by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Free Report) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.07% of John Bean Technologies worth $2,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in John Bean Technologies by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,279,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,507,000 after acquiring an additional 466,846 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in John Bean Technologies by 23.8% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 650,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,178,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in John Bean Technologies by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,545,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,072,000 after buying an additional 112,035 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 91.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 188,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,866,000 after acquiring an additional 89,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 69.4% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 209,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,912,000 after acquiring an additional 85,910 shares during the last quarter. 98.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

John Bean Technologies Price Performance

JBT opened at $117.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $82.64 and a 1 year high of $122.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.22.

About John Bean Technologies

John Bean Technologies ( NYSE:JBT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $453.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.20 million. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, forming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, extracting, pasteurizing, sterilizing, concentrating, high pressure processing, weighing, inspecting, filling, closing, sealing, end of line material handling, and packaging solutions to the food, beverage, and health market.

