JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO) Position Increased by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,794 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $82,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $126,000. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $201,000. FCG Investment Co bought a new position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $201,000.

JPMorgan Active Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA JGRO opened at $81.09 on Friday. JPMorgan Active Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.49 and a fifty-two week high of $82.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.06 and a beta of 1.33.

About JPMorgan Active Growth ETF

The Jpmorgan Active Growth ETF (JGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US large-cap companies perceived to have strong earnings growth potential. JGRO was launched on Aug 8, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

