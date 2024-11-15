KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) Shares Bought by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Free Report) by 2,427.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,087 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KB. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in KB Financial Group during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in KB Financial Group during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 66.1% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 779 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in KB Financial Group by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 934 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in KB Financial Group by 5.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,851 shares of the bank’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. 11.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded KB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th.

Shares of KB opened at $64.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.37. KB Financial Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.57 and a 52-week high of $72.89. The company has a market capitalization of $25.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.97.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The bank reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 12.13%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that KB Financial Group Inc. will post 9.29 EPS for the current year.

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea, the United States, New Zealand, China, Cambodia, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, and internationally. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Non-Life Insurance segments.

