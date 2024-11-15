Keppel DC REIT (OTCMKTS:KPDCF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Keppel DC REIT (OTCMKTS:KPDCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 460,800 shares, an increase of 25.1% from the October 15th total of 368,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Keppel DC REIT Stock Performance

Shares of KPDCF opened at $1.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.42. Keppel DC REIT has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $1.79.

Get Keppel DC REIT alerts:

Keppel DC REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Keppel DC REIT was listed on the Singapore Exchange on 12 December 2014 as the first pure-play data centre REIT in Asia. Keppel DC REIT’s investment strategy is to principally invest, directly or indirectly, in a diversified portfolio of income-producing real estate assets which are used primarily for data centre purposes, as well as real estate and assets necessary to support the digital economy.

Receive News & Ratings for Keppel DC REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keppel DC REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.