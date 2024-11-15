Leerink Partnrs Has Bearish Outlook for BMY FY2026 Earnings

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs cut their FY2026 EPS estimates for Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 12th. Leerink Partnrs analyst D. Risinger now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $6.32 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $6.33. Leerink Partnrs has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s current full-year earnings is $0.92 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s FY2027 earnings at $6.72 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $6.60 EPS.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.31. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 15.30% and a positive return on equity of 11.94%. The firm had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Leerink Partners raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.07.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $58.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $39.35 and a twelve month high of $61.08. The stock has a market cap of $118.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 21.34 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.41 and its 200 day moving average is $47.07.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently -66.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Samit Hirawat acquired 1,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.67 per share, for a total transaction of $100,046.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,395,499.03. The trade was a 3.04 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Phil M. Holzer sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total transaction of $38,934.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,760 shares in the company, valued at $654,091.20. This represents a 5.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bristol-Myers Squibb

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMY. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 61.3% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Articles

