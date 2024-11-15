Leerink Partnrs Reduces Earnings Estimates for BeiGene

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Partnrs decreased their FY2025 EPS estimates for BeiGene in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 12th. Leerink Partnrs analyst A. Berens now expects that the company will earn $0.73 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.79. The consensus estimate for BeiGene’s current full-year earnings is ($5.00) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for BeiGene’s FY2026 earnings at $8.11 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $13.54 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of BeiGene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of BeiGene in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $288.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen raised their price target on BeiGene from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on BeiGene from $269.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.07.

Shares of BGNE stock opened at $193.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.46 and a beta of 0.63. BeiGene has a 12 month low of $126.97 and a 12 month high of $248.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $212.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.72.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $983.26 million. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 25.15% and a negative net margin of 25.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in BeiGene in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of BeiGene in the third quarter valued at about $4,478,000. Bellevue Group AG increased its position in BeiGene by 129.2% during the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 58,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,185,000 after acquiring an additional 33,100 shares during the period. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in BeiGene by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in BeiGene in the 3rd quarter valued at about $281,000. 48.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other BeiGene news, COO Xiaobin Wu sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $900,000. The trade was a 10.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Titus B. Ball sold 137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total value of $26,021.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,070 shares of company stock valued at $4,901,050 in the last ninety days. 7.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BeiGene, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of oncology medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat various blood cancers; TEVIMBRA to treat various solid tumor and blood cancers; PARTRUVIX for the treatment of various solid tumor malignancies; XGEVA to treat bone metastases from solid tumors and multiple myeloma, as well as giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; POBEVCY to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); BAITUOWEI, to treat breast and prostate cancers; TAFINLAR and MEKINIST to treat NSCLC and melanoma; VOTRIENT for advance renal cell carcinoma; AFINITOR for advance renal cell carcinoma, NET, SEGA, & breast cancers; and ZYKADIA to treat ALK + NSCLC.

