Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,730 Shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.18% of Universal Health Realty Income Trust worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 6,990.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 375.6% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 71.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ariadne Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. 64.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Price Performance

Universal Health Realty Income Trust stock opened at $40.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.07. The company has a quick ratio of 7.93, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market cap of $564.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.10 and a beta of 0.83. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a 12-month low of $32.27 and a 12-month high of $47.30.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 222.90%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Universal Health Realty Income Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd.

About Universal Health Realty Income Trust

(Free Report)

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human-service related facilities including acute care hospitals, behavioral health care hospitals, specialty facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers.

