Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM – Free Report) by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,177 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,630 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.17% of Latham Group worth $1,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SWIM. Roubaix Capital LLC boosted its position in Latham Group by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 761,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,178,000 after purchasing an additional 315,889 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Latham Group by 69.2% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 4,484 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Latham Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,079,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,234,000 after buying an additional 17,259 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Latham Group by 103.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 418,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 213,128 shares during the period. Finally, Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Latham Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Latham Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SWIM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Latham Group from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Latham Group from $6.80 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Latham Group from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Latham Group from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.62.

Insider Activity at Latham Group

In other news, CFO Oliver C. Gloe sold 10,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.44, for a total value of $65,791.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 282,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,820,626.64. The trade was a 3.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott Michael Rajeski sold 25,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.54, for a total value of $169,065.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 490,829 shares in the company, valued at $3,210,021.66. This trade represents a 5.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,817 shares of company stock valued at $304,182 over the last three months. 8.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Latham Group Price Performance

SWIM opened at $5.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.44. Latham Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.11 and a 1-year high of $7.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.46 and a 200-day moving average of $4.83. The company has a market capitalization of $676.38 million, a P/E ratio of 65.01 and a beta of 1.88.

Latham Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools that include fiber glass and packaged pools; and pool covers and liners under the Latham, Narellan, CoverStar, Radiant, and GLI brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Latham Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Latham Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.