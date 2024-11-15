Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX – Free Report) by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,031 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 7,916 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of REX American Resources worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in REX American Resources by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,201,410 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $70,535,000 after purchasing an additional 68,211 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 148.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 268,660 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,248,000 after buying an additional 160,685 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in REX American Resources by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,279 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,256,000 after acquiring an additional 11,188 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in REX American Resources by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 102,893 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,691,000 after acquiring an additional 39,126 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in REX American Resources by 440.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 86,140 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,927,000 after acquiring an additional 70,207 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of REX American Resources from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 27th.

REX American Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:REX opened at $46.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $811.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 0.94. REX American Resources Co. has a one year low of $35.73 and a one year high of $60.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.51.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The energy company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $148.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.00 million. REX American Resources had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 9.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that REX American Resources Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. The company also offers corn, distillers grains, ethanol, distillers corn oil, gasoline, and natural gas. In addition, it provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

