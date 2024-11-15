Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR – Free Report) by 15.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 254,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 47,261 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.34% of OraSure Technologies worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 256.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 72,559 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 52,178 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in OraSure Technologies in the first quarter valued at $72,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in OraSure Technologies by 314.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 170,748 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 129,509 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in OraSure Technologies by 1,017.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 178,372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 162,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 15,089 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

OraSure Technologies Stock Performance

OraSure Technologies stock opened at $3.99 on Friday. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $3.91 and a one year high of $8.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.63 million, a PE ratio of 26.60 and a beta of 0.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OraSure Technologies ( NASDAQ:OSUR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. OraSure Technologies had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 3.55%. The business had revenue of $39.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of OraSure Technologies from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th.

About OraSure Technologies

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-care and home diagnostic tests, specimen collection devices, and microbiome laboratory and analytical services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s products include InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test pro, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test rx, OraQuick Rapid HIV test, OraQuick In-Home HIV test, OraQuick HIV self-test, OraQuick HCV rapid antibody test, OraQuick Ebola rapid antigen test, OraSure oral fluid collection device used in conjunction with screening and confirmatory tests for HIV-1 antibodies; Intercept drug testing systems; immunoassay tests and reagents; and Q.E.D.

