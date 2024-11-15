Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $1.08 Million Position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 88.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195,068 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in HF Sinclair by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,910,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,633,000 after acquiring an additional 696,031 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 58.3% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,784,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868,273 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 7.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,749,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,665,000 after purchasing an additional 399,988 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in HF Sinclair by 54.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,816,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,873,000 after purchasing an additional 997,629 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its position in HF Sinclair by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,678,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,797,000 after purchasing an additional 175,925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

DINO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on HF Sinclair from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of HF Sinclair in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.27.

In related news, Director Franklin Myers acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.76 per share, with a total value of $193,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 145,293 shares in the company, valued at $5,631,556.68. This trade represents a 3.56 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DINO opened at $42.48 on Friday. HF Sinclair Co. has a one year low of $38.25 and a one year high of $64.16. The company has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.04 and a 200-day moving average of $48.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.19. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 1.10%. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that HF Sinclair Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is 123.46%.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

