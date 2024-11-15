Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $1.10 Million Stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 323.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,219 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,847 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 9.7% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Invitation Homes by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 7,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 5.8% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 669,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,852,000 after acquiring an additional 36,951 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 4.7% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 8,552,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,485,000 after purchasing an additional 384,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 114.9% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 21,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 11,660 shares during the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invitation Homes Stock Performance

Shares of Invitation Homes stock opened at $33.55 on Friday. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.01 and a 12 month high of $37.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $20.55 billion, a PE ratio of 47.24, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.04.

Invitation Homes Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 157.75%.

INVH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Bank of America lowered Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.80.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

