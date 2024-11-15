Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $1.20 Million Stock Holdings in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Free Report) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 37,066 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BLX. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. in the 1st quarter valued at $3,002,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 0.9% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,093 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 18.8% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,143,824 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,937,000 after acquiring an additional 181,300 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 77.8% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 969 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sagil Capital LLP raised its position in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 72.8% during the second quarter. Sagil Capital LLP now owns 189,118 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,611,000 after purchasing an additional 79,701 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLX opened at $34.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.09. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. has a 52-week low of $22.93 and a 52-week high of $35.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.56%.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A., a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers bilateral loans; structured loans including syndicated and clubbed, such as acquisition and pre-export financing, A/B loan financing, bridge loans, and liability management; and project financing.

