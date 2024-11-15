Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $1.28 Million Stock Holdings in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Free Report) by 8.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 453,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,300 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stitch Fix were worth $1,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Stitch Fix during the third quarter worth $36,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new stake in Stitch Fix during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 132.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 6,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 116.2% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 22,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 12,028 shares in the last quarter. 71.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on SFIX shares. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Stitch Fix in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Stitch Fix from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $3.80 to $2.80 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.27.

Shares of SFIX opened at $3.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $474.37 million, a PE ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.24 and its 200-day moving average is $3.40. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.06 and a fifty-two week high of $5.05.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.07. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 9.63% and a negative return on equity of 40.62%. The firm had revenue of $319.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.48 million. Analysts predict that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids through its website and mobile application in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

