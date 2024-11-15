Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $1.32 Million Holdings in Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE – Free Report) by 32.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,430 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Excelerate Energy worth $1,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EE. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Excelerate Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,202,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Excelerate Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $297,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Excelerate Energy in the first quarter worth $118,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Excelerate Energy by 28.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 338,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,241,000 after purchasing an additional 74,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Excelerate Energy by 836.0% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 35,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 31,892 shares in the last quarter. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on EE. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Excelerate Energy from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays lifted their target price on Excelerate Energy from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Stephens upped their price target on Excelerate Energy from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Excelerate Energy from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Excelerate Energy from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.43.

Excelerate Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EE opened at $27.56 on Friday. Excelerate Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.38 and a 12-month high of $28.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 27.02 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. Excelerate Energy had a return on equity of 1.39% and a net margin of 3.14%. The business had revenue of $193.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Excelerate Energy, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Excelerate Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. This is a boost from Excelerate Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Excelerate Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 10.10%.

Excelerate Energy Profile

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; and natural gas supply to-power projects.

