Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 52,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,050 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Paysafe were worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Paysafe by 14.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 186,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 23,353 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paysafe by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 173,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after buying an additional 11,884 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Paysafe by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 20,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in Paysafe by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 152,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 37,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in Paysafe by 39.1% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 302,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,781,000 after acquiring an additional 85,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Paysafe alerts:

Paysafe Stock Performance

NYSE PSFE opened at $18.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.47, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.98. Paysafe Limited has a 12-month low of $10.05 and a 12-month high of $26.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Paysafe ( NYSE:PSFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.07). Paysafe had a positive return on equity of 14.42% and a negative net margin of 0.78%. The business had revenue of $439.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.40 million. Research analysts expect that Paysafe Limited will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PSFE shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Paysafe from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Paysafe from $16.20 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Paysafe from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Paysafe from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Paysafe has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Paysafe

Paysafe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paysafe Limited provides end-to-end payment solutions in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payments platform offers a range of payment solutions comprising credit and debit card processing, digital wallet, eCash, and real-time banking solutions for entertainment verticals, such as iGaming, including online betting related to sports, e-sports, fantasy sports, poker, and other casino games, as well as travel, streaming/video gaming, retail/hospitality, and digital assets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paysafe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paysafe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.