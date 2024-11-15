Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 10,485 Shares of SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Free Report) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,286 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 10,485 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SunCoke Energy were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 130.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 114,779 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 64,978 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in SunCoke Energy in the first quarter valued at about $204,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,856 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,843,301 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $77,124,000 after purchasing an additional 77,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 453,087 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,106,000 after purchasing an additional 152,002 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

Get SunCoke Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on SXC. StockNews.com raised SunCoke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of SunCoke Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

SunCoke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of SXC stock opened at $12.29 on Friday. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.47 and a 12 month high of $12.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.11 and its 200 day moving average is $9.61.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $490.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.70 million. SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

SunCoke Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

SunCoke Energy Profile

(Free Report)

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SunCoke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunCoke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.