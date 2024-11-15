Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 113,056 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 88.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,056 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $1,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRT. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 25.1% during the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Vertiv by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vertiv by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 13,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 1.3% during the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 10,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Callan Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 0.9% during the third quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 14,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertiv Trading Down 2.8 %

NYSE VRT opened at $121.07 on Friday. Vertiv Holdings Co has a one year low of $41.01 and a one year high of $130.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $45.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.47 and its 200-day moving average is $93.30.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. Vertiv had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 55.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 17th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is 6.67%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Karsten Winther sold 44,924 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $3,593,470.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,254.58. This trade represents a 80.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Vertiv in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Vertiv from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Vertiv from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Vertiv in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.40.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

