Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 12,100 Shares of Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR – Free Report) by 10.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 104,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,100 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ranger Energy Services were worth $1,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ranger Energy Services during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 61,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 13,249 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ranger Energy Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ranger Energy Services during the second quarter worth $196,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ranger Energy Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,337,000. 68.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Ranger Energy Services news, SVP J. Matt Hooker sold 7,803 shares of Ranger Energy Services stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total transaction of $93,011.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 100,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,196,803.76. The trade was a 7.21 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays upped their target price on Ranger Energy Services from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th.

Ranger Energy Services Stock Down 0.2 %

Ranger Energy Services stock opened at $15.32 on Friday. Ranger Energy Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.27 and a 52 week high of $15.57. The firm has a market cap of $340.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.47.

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $153.00 million for the quarter. Ranger Energy Services had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 5.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS.

Ranger Energy Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. Ranger Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.30%.

About Ranger Energy Services

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides onshore high specification well service rigs, wireline services, and complementary services to exploration and production companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Wireline Services, and Processing Solutions and Ancillary Services.

