Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 51,965 Shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Free Report) by 24.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 161,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,965 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Health Catalyst were worth $1,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Health Catalyst by 461.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,232 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 7,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Health Catalyst during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Health Catalyst during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Health Catalyst in the second quarter valued at about $70,000. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HCAT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Health Catalyst from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.71.

Insider Transactions at Health Catalyst

In other Health Catalyst news, insider Kevin Lee Freeman sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total transaction of $54,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 255,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,847,460.82. The trade was a 2.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel Lesueur sold 5,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.68, for a total value of $40,005.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 134,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,024.32. The trade was a 3.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,068 shares of company stock worth $257,555 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Health Catalyst Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HCAT opened at $8.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $514.17 million, a PE ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 1.32. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.42 and a 52 week high of $11.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 26.20% and a negative return on equity of 7.51%. The firm had revenue of $76.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. Health Catalyst’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company provides data operating system data platform which provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications build for data platform to analyze clients face across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases.

