Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 57,984 Shares of Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Free Report) by 18.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 251,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,984 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vimeo were worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VMEO. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Vimeo by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 89,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. raised its position in Vimeo by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 3,063 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in Vimeo by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 59,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 3,327 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. lifted its stake in Vimeo by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Vimeo by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 13,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,743 shares during the last quarter. 84.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vimeo alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VMEO. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective (up from $5.00) on shares of Vimeo in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Vimeo from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Vimeo from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th.

Vimeo Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of VMEO opened at $6.55 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.50. Vimeo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.43 and a 1-year high of $7.28. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.75 and a beta of 2.08.

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Vimeo had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The company had revenue of $104.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Vimeo’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vimeo, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Vimeo Profile

(Free Report)

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions worldwide. It provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. The company also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vimeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vimeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.