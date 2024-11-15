Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 69,886 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 94.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,886 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.6% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. grew its position in CrowdStrike by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 37,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,896,000 after purchasing an additional 14,137 shares during the period. Finally, First Foundation Advisors increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.73, for a total transaction of $1,173,285.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,591 shares in the company, valued at $45,521,111.43. This trade represents a 2.51 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total value of $500,322.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,582,623.36. The trade was a 4.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,248 shares of company stock worth $31,103,350 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $335.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Raymond James cut their target price on CrowdStrike from $380.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $328.74.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

CRWD opened at $344.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 499.07, a PEG ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $198.86 and a 12-month high of $398.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $294.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $309.66.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $963.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

