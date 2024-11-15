Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Takes Position in EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 57,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,223,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of EverQuote as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 215.5% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EverQuote in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 133.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EverQuote in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in EverQuote during the second quarter worth about $147,000. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at EverQuote

In other news, CFO Joseph Sanborn sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total value of $103,392.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 207,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,473,664.14. This trade represents a 2.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George R. Neble sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $48,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,517.40. The trade was a 4.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,305 shares of company stock valued at $363,780 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 29.79% of the company’s stock.

EVER stock opened at $18.81 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.79. EverQuote, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.18 and a 12-month high of $28.09. The company has a market capitalization of $659.85 million, a PE ratio of 57.09 and a beta of 1.06.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. EverQuote had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $144.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 162.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that EverQuote, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EVER. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of EverQuote from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. B. Riley cut their target price on EverQuote from $36.50 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on EverQuote from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on EverQuote from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, EverQuote currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

EverQuote Company Profile

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

