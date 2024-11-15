Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. (NASDAQ:LYT) versus NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS) Critical Review

Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. (NASDAQ:LYT – Get Free Report) and NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. has a beta of 1.82, meaning that its share price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NerdWallet has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. and NerdWallet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. N/A N/A N/A NerdWallet -1.65% -2.90% -2.45%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. $23.00 million 0.15 $290,000.00 N/A N/A NerdWallet $599.40 million 1.78 -$11.80 million ($0.14) -103.99

This table compares Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. and NerdWallet”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. has higher earnings, but lower revenue than NerdWallet.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. and NerdWallet, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. 0 0 0 0 0.00 NerdWallet 0 2 4 0 2.67

NerdWallet has a consensus price target of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 16.76%. Given NerdWallet’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe NerdWallet is more favorable than Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV..

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.4% of Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.8% of NerdWallet shares are held by institutional investors. 84.9% of Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 45.9% of NerdWallet shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV.

Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. operates as a platform services company in India. The company engages in the distribution of linear content streaming/telecasting services; and development of telemedicine products. Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

About NerdWallet

NerdWallet, Inc. operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada. Its platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as through NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in San Francisco, California.

