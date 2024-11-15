Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Position Trimmed by Lountzis Asset Management LLC

Lountzis Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 23.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 992 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 309 shares during the period. Lountzis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,726 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,850,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 171.4% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,844 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $25,098,000 after acquiring an additional 27,691 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 31,822 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $18,216,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 24.1% in the third quarter. Core Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 11.7% during the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 65,165 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $37,303,000 after acquiring an additional 6,833 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $577.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $565.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $518.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.22. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $313.66 and a 52 week high of $602.95.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $6.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $0.84. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.55% and a return on equity of 35.60%. The company had revenue of $40.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.21 billion. Analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 22.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is presently 9.42%.

In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 33,018 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $517.94, for a total value of $17,101,342.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 901 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.70, for a total transaction of $511,497.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,360,833.70. The trade was a 2.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 158,200 shares of company stock worth $84,533,106. 13.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

META has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $640.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $645.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $555.00 to $636.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $634.10.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

