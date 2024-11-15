Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Bought by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 23.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,035 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $2,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NDAQ. Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its stake in Nasdaq by 94.8% in the 2nd quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the third quarter worth $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 164.4% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Nasdaq during the first quarter worth about $31,000. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Pc Nelson Griggs sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.71, for a total transaction of $454,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 215,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,320,274.73. This trade represents a 2.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 13,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.32, for a total transaction of $1,027,515.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 142,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,757,955.60. This trade represents a 8.72 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,384 shares of company stock worth $2,860,902 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $78.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.22. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.17 and a 52 week high of $80.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.74, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Nasdaq had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The business’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Nasdaq from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Nasdaq from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.87.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

