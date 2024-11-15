Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Acquires Shares of 1,196 Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,196 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MANH. M&G Plc bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the first quarter worth approximately $77,433,000. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in Manhattan Associates during the 2nd quarter worth $44,705,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Manhattan Associates by 448.9% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 160,649 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,629,000 after acquiring an additional 131,381 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Manhattan Associates by 118.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 173,644 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,860,000 after acquiring an additional 94,283 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in Manhattan Associates by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 385,311 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $94,898,000 after acquiring an additional 82,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.
Manhattan Associates Stock Down 2.7 %
NASDAQ MANH opened at $279.75 on Friday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $199.23 and a twelve month high of $307.50. The company has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.47 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $279.36 and its 200 day moving average is $251.69.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
MANH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $257.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Manhattan Associates from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Manhattan Associates from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Manhattan Associates from $263.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $286.38.
Manhattan Associates Company Profile
Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.
