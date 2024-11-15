Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Acquires Shares of 1,196 Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,196 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MANH. M&G Plc bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the first quarter worth approximately $77,433,000. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in Manhattan Associates during the 2nd quarter worth $44,705,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Manhattan Associates by 448.9% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 160,649 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,629,000 after acquiring an additional 131,381 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Manhattan Associates by 118.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 173,644 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,860,000 after acquiring an additional 94,283 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in Manhattan Associates by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 385,311 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $94,898,000 after acquiring an additional 82,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Manhattan Associates Stock Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ MANH opened at $279.75 on Friday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $199.23 and a twelve month high of $307.50. The company has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.47 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $279.36 and its 200 day moving average is $251.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Manhattan Associates ( NASDAQ:MANH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The software maker reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.29. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 84.55% and a net margin of 21.38%. The company had revenue of $266.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Manhattan Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MANH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $257.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Manhattan Associates from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Manhattan Associates from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Manhattan Associates from $263.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $286.38.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MANH

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

(Free Report)

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.