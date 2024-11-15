Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Acquires Shares of 598 FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 598 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2,873.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 119,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,822,000 after buying an additional 115,561 shares during the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 53.3% during the second quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 272,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,447,000 after buying an additional 94,952 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,909,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 21.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 235,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,113,000 after buying an additional 41,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 9.3% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 296,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $136,267,000 after buying an additional 25,294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

NYSE FDS opened at $495.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $391.84 and a 52-week high of $499.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $460.40 and a 200-day moving average of $433.15.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The business services provider reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $562.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.06 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.77% and a net margin of 24.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.93%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider John Costigan sold 1,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.00, for a total value of $780,182.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,819. This trade represents a 84.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.59, for a total transaction of $1,249,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,380,259.85. This trade represents a 18.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,984 shares of company stock valued at $12,230,877. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FDS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $464.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $440.00 to $471.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Redburn Atlantic lowered FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $420.00 to $380.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $451.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $435.00 to $503.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $443.57.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

