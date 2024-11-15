Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Buys 95 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 13.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 786 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,868,620 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,319,358,000 after buying an additional 493,126 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,284,269 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,907,079,000 after purchasing an additional 73,634 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 3.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,398,193 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,066,837,000 after purchasing an additional 70,556 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,981,297 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $881,380,000 after purchasing an additional 30,449 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 15.4% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,483,406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $659,893,000 after purchasing an additional 197,841 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, General Counsel Gary Loeb sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.00, for a total transaction of $142,500.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 1,595 shares in the company, valued at $757,625. This represents a 15.83 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jamie Samath sold 22,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total value of $12,024,075.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,597,425. This represents a 72.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,178 shares of company stock worth $45,897,071. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on ISRG shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $512.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $430.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $604.00 price objective on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $525.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $513.74.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ISRG

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of ISRG opened at $537.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $496.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $455.65. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $291.39 and a 52-week high of $544.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.55 billion, a PE ratio of 86.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.39.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 28.51%. Equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.