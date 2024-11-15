Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Grows Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 1,062.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,210 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,257 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up about 0.9% of Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $11,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its stake in Broadcom by 242.9% in the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 24 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 310.0% in the first quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. now owns 41 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its stake in Broadcom by 39.5% in the second quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 53 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 89.7% in the first quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Broadcom in the second quarter valued at about $128,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Stock Performance

Broadcom stock opened at $170.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $795.77 billion, a PE ratio of 148.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.17. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.31 and a 1-year high of $186.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 30.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 184.19%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.94, for a total transaction of $25,941,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,181,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,399,515.40. This trade represents a 11.26 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.53, for a total transaction of $130,897.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,064,917.50. This represents a 2.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 311,080 shares of company stock worth $53,540,590. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVGO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. TD Cowen raised shares of Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Broadcom from $2,400.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.79.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Broadcom

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.