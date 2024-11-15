Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Has $352,000 Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 37.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,366 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STZ. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth $25,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the second quarter valued at $36,000. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

STZ opened at $241.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.94 billion, a PE ratio of 78.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $244.49 and a 200-day moving average of $248.30. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $224.76 and a 52-week high of $274.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $4.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.24. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 130.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Constellation Brands from $315.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Constellation Brands from $307.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Constellation Brands from $320.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $308.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Constellation Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.47.

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 7,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.24, for a total value of $1,761,744.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,725,683.76. This represents a 50.52 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Samuel J. Glaetzer sold 1,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.57, for a total value of $370,810.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,482.90. This trade represents a 23.30 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,210 shares of company stock worth $31,040,994 in the last 90 days. 12.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

