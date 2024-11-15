Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Lowers Stake in Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lowered its position in shares of Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 801 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Source Capital were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Source Capital by 3.5% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in Source Capital in the second quarter worth $417,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Source Capital in the second quarter worth $583,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Source Capital by 220.2% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 10,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Source Capital in the second quarter worth $662,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Source Capital alerts:

Source Capital Stock Performance

Shares of SOR opened at $44.77 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.17 and its 200 day moving average is $43.63. Source Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.05 and a fifty-two week high of $47.91.

Source Capital Dividend Announcement

About Source Capital

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.2083 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th.

(Free Report)

Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Source Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Source Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.