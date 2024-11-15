Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Sells 13,400 Shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV cut its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 13,400 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 330.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,615 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 6,615 shares in the last quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 9.8% during the first quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 37,017 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,313 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 13.4% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 85,359 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 10,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 9.7% during the second quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 124,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund alerts:

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE EDD opened at $4.60 on Friday. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.42 and a 52 week high of $5.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.90 and its 200 day moving average is $4.82.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Announces Dividend

About Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th.

(Free Report)

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It typically invests in government bonds denominated in the local currencies of emerging markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.