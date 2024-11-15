Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Sells 1,940 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV decreased its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,940 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 393.5% during the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 204.2% during the second quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 90.6% in the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Community Trust NA lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 264.0% in the second quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of SLB opened at $43.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.52. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $38.66 and a 12-month high of $55.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.76.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 21.84%. The business had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.37%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total value of $2,514,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 211,937 shares in the company, valued at $8,880,160.30. This represents a 22.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $74.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.97.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

