Noble Financial Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Graham

Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Noble Financial boosted their FY2025 EPS estimates for Graham in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 11th. Noble Financial analyst J. Gomes now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.03 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.95. The consensus estimate for Graham’s current full-year earnings is $1.03 per share. Noble Financial also issued estimates for Graham’s FY2026 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Graham from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th.

NYSE:GHM opened at $40.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.84. Graham has a 1-year low of $16.80 and a 1-year high of $42.65. The stock has a market cap of $443.22 million, a P/E ratio of 57.32 and a beta of 0.56.

Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $53.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.50 million. Graham had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 3.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Graham during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Graham during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Graham during the third quarter worth $112,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Graham by 8,163.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Graham by 36.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. 69.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fluid, power, heat transfer, and vacuum equipment for chemical and petrochemical processing, defense, space, petroleum refining, cryogenic, energy, and other industries. It offers power plant systems, including ejectors and surface condensers; torpedo ejection, propulsion, and power systems, such as turbines, alternators, regulators, pumps, and blowers; and thermal management systems comprising pumps, blowers, and drive electronics for defense sector.

