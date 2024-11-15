Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:SRVR) Shares Sold by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV decreased its holdings in shares of Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:SRVR – Free Report) by 58.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,010 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 75,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF stock opened at $30.56 on Friday. Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $25.92 and a 52-week high of $33.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $490.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.73 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.43.

Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF Profile

The Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF (SRVR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of real estate companies from developed markets that are related to data and infrastructure. SRVR was launched on May 15, 2018 and is managed by Pacer.

