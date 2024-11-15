PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.80.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Oppenheimer raised PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PMV Pharmaceuticals
PMV Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
NASDAQ PMVP opened at $1.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.66. The company has a market cap of $82.80 million, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.49. PMV Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $3.47.
PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PMV Pharmaceuticals will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About PMV Pharmaceuticals
PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule and tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. It's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects mutant p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores wild-type p53 function.
