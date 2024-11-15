PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.80.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Oppenheimer raised PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sio Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 18.7% during the third quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC now owns 3,214,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,789,000 after purchasing an additional 505,831 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,452,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,169,000 after acquiring an additional 46,804 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 170.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,080,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311,745 shares in the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP boosted its stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 57.7% in the third quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 2,011,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after acquiring an additional 735,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BML Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 29.0% during the third quarter. BML Capital Management LLC now owns 1,688,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 379,375 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PMVP opened at $1.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.66. The company has a market cap of $82.80 million, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.49. PMV Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $3.47.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PMV Pharmaceuticals will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule and tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. It's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects mutant p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores wild-type p53 function.

