PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.63.
Several brokerages have issued reports on PRO. KeyCorp dropped their price target on PROS from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Northland Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price (down from $40.00) on shares of PROS in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of PROS from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of PROS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised PROS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th.
Shares of NYSE PRO opened at $23.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.66 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.64. PROS has a 52-week low of $16.64 and a 52-week high of $40.99.
PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $82.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. PROS’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that PROS will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
PROS Holdings, Inc provides software solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy in Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management, which enables businesses to optimize, personalize, and harmonize pricing.
