PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.63.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PRO. KeyCorp dropped their price target on PROS from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Northland Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price (down from $40.00) on shares of PROS in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of PROS from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of PROS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised PROS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRO. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in PROS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $252,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in PROS during the third quarter valued at approximately $631,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of PROS by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,727,026 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,008,000 after acquiring an additional 39,846 shares during the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of PROS by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 3,028,677 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,091,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of PROS by 570.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 266,132 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,929,000 after purchasing an additional 226,443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PRO opened at $23.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.66 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.64. PROS has a 52-week low of $16.64 and a 52-week high of $40.99.

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $82.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. PROS’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that PROS will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PROS Holdings, Inc provides software solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy in Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management, which enables businesses to optimize, personalize, and harmonize pricing.

