Q2 EPS Forecast for JetBlue Airways Increased by Analyst

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research upped their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for JetBlue Airways in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 12th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.16. The consensus estimate for JetBlue Airways’ current full-year earnings is ($0.94) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for JetBlue Airways’ FY2026 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 9.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.39) earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on JetBlue Airways from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. StockNews.com raised JetBlue Airways to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on JetBlue Airways from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna lifted their target price on JetBlue Airways from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on JetBlue Airways from $6.00 to $7.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.53.

JetBlue Airways Price Performance

NASDAQ:JBLU opened at $7.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.92. JetBlue Airways has a 52 week low of $4.09 and a 52 week high of $8.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JetBlue Airways

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBLU. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in JetBlue Airways by 715.3% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,630,622 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430,622 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 16.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,041,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,970,000 after buying an additional 1,135,217 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 429.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,232,385 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,084,000 after buying an additional 999,713 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,311,000. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 6.5% during the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 13,256,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $98,360,000 after buying an additional 805,404 shares during the period. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air transportation services. The company operates a fleet of Airbus A321, Airbus A220, Airbus A321neo, Airbus A320 Restyled, Airbus A320, Airbus A321 with Mint, Airbus A321neo with Mint, Airbus A321neoLR with Mint, and Embraer E190 aircraft. It also serves 100 destinations across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, Canada, and Europe.

