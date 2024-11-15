Q3 Earnings Estimate for TSE:CF Issued By Ventum Cap Mkts

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (TSE:CF – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Ventum Cap Mkts issued their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Canaccord Genuity Group in a report released on Monday, November 11th. Ventum Cap Mkts analyst R. Goff anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.25 per share for the quarter. Ventum Cap Mkts has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Canaccord Genuity Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.86 per share. Ventum Cap Mkts also issued estimates for Canaccord Genuity Group’s FY2025 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C($0.02). Canaccord Genuity Group had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 0.18%. The company had revenue of C$428.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$440.60 million.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CF. Cormark boosted their price target on Canaccord Genuity Group from C$11.50 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Ventum Financial raised their price target on Canaccord Genuity Group from C$10.25 to C$12.00 in a report on Monday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday.

CF opened at C$10.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.93. The company has a market cap of C$985.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.89. Canaccord Genuity Group has a 12-month low of C$6.50 and a 12-month high of C$10.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group’s dividend payout ratio is -340.00%.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc operates as a full-service investment dealer in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Crown Dependencies, and Australia. It operates through two segments: Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management. The Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets segment offers investment banking, advisory, research, and trading services for corporate, institutional, and government clients.

