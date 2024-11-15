Q4 Earnings Forecast for Home Depot Issued By DA Davidson

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Home Depot in a report released on Wednesday, November 13th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker expects that the home improvement retailer will post earnings per share of $2.97 for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $466.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Home Depot’s current full-year earnings is $14.99 per share.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $40.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.31 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 452.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.81 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on HD. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $390.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Daiwa America upgraded Home Depot to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on Home Depot from $372.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $426.00.

Home Depot Stock Down 1.1 %

HD stock opened at $405.60 on Thursday. Home Depot has a 52 week low of $302.34 and a 52 week high of $421.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $397.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $365.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $402.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.01.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.14%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

